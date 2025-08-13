Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 13th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 15th:

Chris Stapleton at Utah First CU Amp.

Saturday the 16th:

Simple Plan with Bowling for Soup + 3OH!3 at The Plaza at American First Field

The Iron Maidens ( Iron Maiden cover band) at The Depot

Sunday the 17th:

311 at Sandy Amp (sold out)

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

Thomas Day – The Union – October 23 rd

Chase Matthew – The Union – December 5th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link

2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link The Room vs. Hundreds of Beavers

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link

2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link

2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link

Friday the 15th:

Defmoe with Boyfriend Sushi Town at The State Room – Link

Utah Royals vs. Angel City FC at America First Fields – Link

Monster Trucks at Ballard Arena – Link

Westside CultureFest 2025 at Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center – Link

Saturday the 16th:

Seize The Fire with Kal Mara at The State Room – Link

Armchair Boogie & The Pickpockets at Soundwell – Link

Monster Trucks at Ballard Arena – Link

Westside CultureFest 2025 at Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center – Link

2025 Millcreek Arts Fest at Baldwin Radio Factory – Link

Boozy Book Fair at Kiitos – Link

Utah Beer Festival 2025 at The Gateway – Link



Sunday the 17th:

CINEMA CLUB: American Graffiti at The State Room – Link

Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series 2025: Tower of Power + WAR at Red Butte – Link

Utah Beer Festival 2025 at The Gateway – Link

