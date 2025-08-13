Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 13th, 2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 15th: 

  • Chris Stapleton at Utah First CU Amp.

Saturday the 16th: 

  • Simple Plan with Bowling for Soup + 3OH!3 at The Plaza at American First Field
  • The Iron Maidens ( Iron Maiden cover band) at The Depot
  • Chris Stapleton at Utah First CU Amp.

Sunday the 17th: 

  • 311 at Sandy Amp (sold out) 

On Sale Friday at 10am MT 

  • Thomas Day – The Union – October 23rd
  • Chase Matthew – The Union – December 5th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • The Room vs. Hundreds of Beavers 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link 
  • 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link 

Friday the 15th:    

  • Defmoe with Boyfriend Sushi Town at The State Room – Link
  • Utah Royals vs. Angel City FC at America First Fields – Link 
  • Monster Trucks at Ballard Arena – Link 
  • Westside CultureFest 2025 at Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center – Link 

Saturday the 16th: 

  • Seize The Fire with Kal Mara at The State Room – Link
  • Armchair Boogie & The Pickpockets at Soundwell – Link 
  • Monster Trucks at Ballard Arena – Link 
  • Westside CultureFest 2025 at Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center – Link 
  • 2025 Millcreek Arts Fest at Baldwin Radio Factory – Link 
  • Boozy Book Fair at Kiitos – Link 
  • Utah Beer Festival 2025 at The Gateway – Link 

Sunday the 17th:

  • CINEMA CLUB: American Graffiti at The State Room – Link 
  • Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series 2025: Tower of Power + WAR at Red Butte – Link
  • Utah Beer Festival 2025 at The Gateway – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive"); if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) { jQuery('.video-responsive').before('

 

'); } jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();