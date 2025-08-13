Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 13th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 15th:
- Chris Stapleton at Utah First CU Amp.
Saturday the 16th:
- Simple Plan with Bowling for Soup + 3OH!3 at The Plaza at American First Field
- The Iron Maidens ( Iron Maiden cover band) at The Depot
Sunday the 17th:
- 311 at Sandy Amp (sold out)
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
- Thomas Day – The Union – October 23rd
- Chase Matthew – The Union – December 5th
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link
- 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- The Room vs. Hundreds of Beavers
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link
- 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link
- 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
Friday the 15th:
- Defmoe with Boyfriend Sushi Town at The State Room – Link
- Utah Royals vs. Angel City FC at America First Fields – Link
- Monster Trucks at Ballard Arena – Link
- Westside CultureFest 2025 at Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center – Link
Saturday the 16th:
- Seize The Fire with Kal Mara at The State Room – Link
- Armchair Boogie & The Pickpockets at Soundwell – Link
- Monster Trucks at Ballard Arena – Link
- Westside CultureFest 2025 at Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center – Link
- 2025 Millcreek Arts Fest at Baldwin Radio Factory – Link
- Boozy Book Fair at Kiitos – Link
- Utah Beer Festival 2025 at The Gateway – Link
Sunday the 17th:
- CINEMA CLUB: American Graffiti at The State Room – Link
- Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series 2025: Tower of Power + WAR at Red Butte – Link
- Utah Beer Festival 2025 at The Gateway – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link