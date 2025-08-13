Boners of the Day For August 13th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THESE ARE THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE TRUMP’S EAR.

During Laura Loomer’s recent deposition pertaining to her defamation case against Bill Maher some wild interactions took place with the HBO lawyer Katherine Bolger. It began with Loomer’s job offers from Trump in 2023 and 2024 which she said was “promised” to her by both Trump and Susie Wiles. Then the topic turns to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green and comments that fueled a feud between Green and Loomer about a tweet that Loomer had written about Kamala Harris in which Loomer mocked Green and referenced “the Arby’s in your pants”. The deposition when on like this for some time with more discussion of Kamala Harris.

Boner Candidate #2: SOMETIMES GOING TO THE BATHROOM IS AN ORDEAL

18 year old Gerika Mudra has filed a charge of discrimination against a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant after one of the employees followed her into the women’s bathroom and command that she “prove” she was a girl. She went to the bathroom and a server tailed her and started banging on the door saying “This is a women’s restroom. The man needs to get out of here.” Mudra left the stall and confronted the server saying that she was in fact a girl, but in response the server demanded that she leave the restroom. Mudra then unzipped her hoodie revealing her breasts and that was when the server was satisfied and left the restroom. Mudra stated “She made me feel very uncomfortable. After that, I just don’t like going in public bathrooms. I just hold it in. … I want to be able to use the bathroom in peace.”

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: SHE HAS TO PUMP AND DUMP AND HER MILK IS TURNING GREEN.

26 year old Antonia Aguilar Maldonado is the mother of two U.S. citizen children and has been in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after she was detained, her attorneys Gloria Contreras Edin and Hannah Brown claim that she was unlawfully detained and will petition her release on Tuesday in court. Edin stated in an interview “I’ve had over 1,000 cases before the immigration courts, and in all of my years and in all of my experience, I haven’t seen anything like this before, especially when someone is lactating, has small baby at home, no criminal history, and then being detained for so long. It just goes against ICE’s policies. It just seems wrong.” Maldonado entered the U.S. in 2017 and had remove order for not attending a hearing in 2019, that case was reopened by an immigration judge because Maldonado was not given a notice of that court appearance. Edin claims that Maldonado has been doing everything right since then and filed for asylum, gained work authorization and has no current criminal history. Maldonado’s children are safe and currently living with relatives while she is being detained.

