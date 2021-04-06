Life

Flying High: Denver To Host 2021 MLB All-Star Game At Coors Field

It looks like Denver is set to step in as host for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

According to multiple reports, the Midsummer Classic will now be held at Coors Field after MLB decided last week to move the game out of Atlanta because of new voting laws passed in Georgia.

An official announcement from MLB is expected on Tuesday.

The Rockies last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998.

Do you agree with the decision to pull the game out of Atlanta? Have you ever been to an All-Star Game in person?

