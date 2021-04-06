Flying High: Denver To Host 2021 MLB All-Star Game At Coors Field

It looks like Denver is set to step in as host for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

According to multiple reports, the Midsummer Classic will now be held at Coors Field after MLB decided last week to move the game out of Atlanta because of new voting laws passed in Georgia.

An official announcement from MLB is expected on Tuesday.

Denver will be new host of 2021 MLB All-Star Game after it was moved out of Atlanta https://t.co/m9YxIiYeyO — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 6, 2021

The Rockies last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998.

