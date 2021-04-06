A new trend is emerging with male nail art. As seen on Harry Styles and A$AP Rocky, nail art for men isn’t something new as musicians like David Bowie would wear nail polish on stage.

“The nail art designs that men are sporting these days are more playful and each nail art has some meaning,” says manicurist Vaibhav Singh.

Male nail art is the next big trend and these famous men are flaunting it in style https://t.co/EKOymsUSuE — ExBulletin (@ExBulletinUk) April 6, 2021

From color to black and white, men aren’t shying away from the fashion trend and instead are embracing it while combining rings to accessorize the look.

What do you think about men polishing their nails or wearing nail art?