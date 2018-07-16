Food Truck and Brewery Battle & Enter to Win a $500 Shopping Spree

Free Admission!

Join X96 at the Gateway, on Rio Grande Street between 100 south and 50 north, on August 4th from 4 pm to 10 pm for the 2nd annual Food Truck and Brewery Battle and enjoy some of Salt Lake’s best food trucks and breweries and vote for your favorite in multiple categories.

There will be 15 food trucks including Yoshi’s, Cubby’s, Apollo Burger, The Salty Pineapple, Umani, Soul of Salt Lake, Pompeii Pastaz Food Truck, Curry Time, UMAI SLC, Fry Me To The Moon, El Nene, Sammy, Mama Lau, Fanci Freez Diner, Family Squeezed Lemonade, Clean Eats.

There will also be 10 featured breweries including Epic, Kiitos, Proper, Red Rock, RoHa, Salt Flats, Shades of Pale, Mountain, West Hard Cider, Squatters, Bohemian and more…

Two stages with live entertainment from MC Poetic, DJ Dizz, DJ Erockalypze along with U92 Barzz artists, karaoke, comedians, The B-Boy Federation and more

All ages welcome! FREE admission, but bring ID to purchase beer tokens if you are 21 and over.

Also, enter to win a $500 shopping spree from The Gateway!