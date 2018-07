Tickets to the X96 2018 Toyota Big Ass Show go on-sale to the public at 10:00am on Friday, July 20th, 2018 at TicketFly.com and all Graywhale locations. A limited number of discounted tickets will be available at specific times and locations while supplies last. All discounted tickets are general admission. Discounted tickets will be sold at $9.60 and will include a $.40 service fee. Cash only. A total of 100 tickets will be available at each location during the designated and posted time, while supplies last. You must be 12 years of age or older to purchase a discounted ticket. X96 and it’s management may choose to limit the number of discounted tickets sold per person, per location during the on-sale date. The X96 2018 Toyota Big Ass Show is produced by Broadway Media and Live Nite Events.