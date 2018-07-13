What Happens When You Take The Music OUT Of A Music Video??

Pure gold.. That’s what happens 🙂

Take for example this steamy pile of Mick Jagger and David Bowie “Dancing In The Streets”. A mediocre song from Martha And the Vandellas in 1964, written by Marvin Gaye. And then someone in 1985 said “HEY! How about we ruin THIS song, AND humiliate two of the worlds greatest musicians at the same time!”

Really, the video is terrible. BUT! You remove the music, and hot damn.. You’ve got something that will make your day better.

Enjoy!