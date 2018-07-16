Amy Donaldson Sports for July 16th, 2018

France beats Croatia 4-2 for its first World Cup since 1998. Kylian Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup game since Pele did it in 1958. Six goals in a final was the most since England beat West Germany in 1966. France’s head coach Didier Deschamps becomes the third person to win as a player (1998) and a head coach.

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric won the Golden Ball, the tournament’s outstanding player.

Real Salt lake lost 3-2 to Minnesota United, despite two late goals by Joao Plata. It was RSL’s eighth loss in 10 games on the road this season.

Utah Royals FC lost to the Orlando Pride 2-1 at Rio Tinto. The team is now seven points back of the fourth and final playoff spot with seven games to go.

Serena Williams lost the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber of Germany, 6-3, 6-3, just 10 months after giving birth to her first child. She was seeking her eighth Wimbledon title. Kerber, ranked No. 11 while Williams is ranked No. 25, has won two other majors, both in 2016.

Novak Djokovic wins his fourth Wimbledon, his first slam in two years, with a victory against Kevin Anderson, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Greg Van Avermaet leads the Tour de France after nine stages. In Stage 9, there were a series of crashes that eliminated a number of riders, including Richie Port, who many believed would challenge defending champion Chris Froome, who survived his second crash. The group rests today before beginning the section of Alps riding.

Cameron Champ won the Utah Championship Sunday Afternoon, earning a tournament record score of 260 (previously 2620.

Amy’s Column: Referees play a vital role in games and should be subject to public accountability.

