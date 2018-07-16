Bill Frost on TV for July 16th, 2018

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (Special, Monday July 16, HBO)
Suits (Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday July 18, USA)
Trial & Error (Season 2 Premiere, Thursday July 19, NBC)
Snowfall (Season 2 Premiere, Thursday July 19, FX)
Wynonna Earp (Season 3 Premiere, Friday July 20, Syfy)
Killjoys (Season 4 Premiere, Friday July 20, Syfy)
Outcast (Season 2 Premiere, Friday July 20, Cinemax)
Who Is America? (New Series, Sundays, Showtime)
