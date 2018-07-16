Boner Fight for July 16th, 2018

An “unhinged” Minnesota city council candidate is under investigation for posting a topless photo of his wife to his official campaign website in response to an order of protection she filed against him.

In a July 14 blog entry on the now-deleted page, David Martinez of St. Paul included the picture alongside a heated commentary on the couple’s marital troubles and a copy of the restraining order cops had served him one day earlier.

Martinez has a “history of restraining me physically against my wishes and forcing himself on me,” his estranged wife wrote in the document, in which she requested — and was granted — full temporary custody of their two children.

“His behavior has continued to escalate over the past 3-4 weeks,” she wrote. “He has been diagnosed with major depression in the past, and his mental state seems to be impacting his behavior.”

She said she’d called police to the family’s house as recently as July 4, when the belligerent would-be politico, shouting and hurling threats, forced her to leave the home and locked her out when she tried to return for their 8-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.