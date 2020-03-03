FTC Releases List of Top US Scams

The Federal Trade Commission has released a list of the top scams in the U.S. — and, believe it or not, dating site cons don’t even crack the top five. The number one spot goes to employment scams, in which crooks post fake work-from-home jobs online, “hire” employees and ask them to submit their personal information — which they then use to commit identity fraud, according to the FTC. Coming in at number two is cryptocurrency swindles, followed by online counterfeit products and fake check or money order schemes. Rounding out the top five are bogus loans that require advance fees, per the FTC. Last year, U.S. residents lost an estimated $670 million to scams, the FTC reports. More than 37,000 were reported to the Better Business Bureau, according to the agency.

