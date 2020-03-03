Life

You Can Get Free Cereal This Week In Celebration Of National Breakfast Week

It’s National Breakfast Week and to celebrate Kellogg’s is giving away free boxes of cereal. According to a nationwide survey conducted by the company, most Americans aren’t getting enough fiber in their diets. So to correct the issue, they’ve launched a new promotion. Head over to kelloggsfamilyrewards.com by Friday and pledge to put more roughage into your body. A limited number of those who do will win free boxes of Raisin Bran or Frosted Mini-Wheats, both of which offer 20% of the recommended daily amount of fiber per serving.

