Georgia Car Thief Unwittingly Steals Unmarked Sheriff’s Vehicle

A car thief in Georgia may have bitten off more than he can chew when he stole a Chevy Impala that turned out to be an unmarked law enforcement vehicle.

The car, which belongs to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, was left outside an Augusta gas station Wednesday morning while the deputy who drove it there was inside paying for gas, according to authorities. That’s when someone emerged from a black Lexus and got into the Impala, an incident report reveals. Both vehicles then sped away.

A rep for the sheriff’s office says no weapons were in the vehicle. However, sheriff’s officials are telling the public to be careful, noting the suspects are considered “armed and dangerous.”

Unmarked sheriff's office car stolen from gas station on Deans Bridge Road https://t.co/XvBtRkg7rS — Shawn Cabbagestalk (@CabbageTV) September 22, 2021

