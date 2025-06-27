Boner of the Day for June 27th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: PULL MY FINGER. I SAID PULL MY FINGER.
A metro police officer is facing unemployment after passing gas in a female colleagues face. PC Wayne Sansom reportedly asked the officer to ‘pull my finger’ before pointing his rear end and stinking up her face. The incident was described as loud. A prosecutor stated, “He fully accepts his attempt at humor was misplaced and inappropriate in a modern policing workplace.” Sansom has admitted making the, “pull my finger” remark, but says he didn’t actually pass wind.
Boner Candidate #2: IS THE “F” WORD A BAD WORD TO USE? DEPENDS ON WHO SAYS IT I GUESS.
Fox News host Emily Compagno is two faced when it comes to who uses the ‘F’ word. “Looks like the F-bomb diplomacy worked,” Compagno said, noting that the ceasefire held. On the other hand, when Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) used that same word Compagno wasn’t singing the same tune. Crockett stated, “I’m the one that’s supposed to make the fucking decision, or at least get a vote.” Compagno stated that Crocket has, “a pretty foul mouth… for someone that went to a tidy little all-girls Catholic school.”
**WINNER**
Boner Candidate #3: IF YOU SAY ‘I DON’T RECALL’ WHEN TESTIFYING UNDER OATH…THAT MEANS YOU DID IT.
Top officials at the Justice Department and the White House sought to defy federal court orders with the. The account by the dismissed lawyer, Erez Reuveni, paints a worrisome picture of his last three weeks on the helm of the Trump administration’s legal efforts to ship immigrants overseas. At a hastily convened hearing , a federal district judge in Washington, James E. Boasberg, asked Mr. Ensign if any deportations or removals were imminent “in the next 24 or 48 hours,” prompting Mr. Ensign to respond, “I don’t know the answer to that question.” According to Mr. Reuveni’s account, was false. “Ensign had been present in the previous day’s meeting when Emil Bove stated clearly that one or more planes containing individuals subject to the A.E.A. would be taking off over the weekend no matter what.” Mr. Reuveni responded, “I didn’t sign up to lie.”