Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 27th, 2025

What I saw:

• M3gan 2.0 • killer robot sequel • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

Two years after M3GAN’s rampage, her creator, Gemma, resorts to resurrecting her infamous creation in order to take down Amelia, the military-grade weapon who was built by a defense contractor who stole M3GAN’s underlying tech. via IMDB

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Starring: Allison Williams, Jemaine Clement, Violet McGraw

F1 • Brad Pitt auto-racing movie • theaters • 3 stars



A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. via IMDB

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem

Next week:

• Jurassic World: Rebirth

• 40 Acres