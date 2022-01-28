Grandma Outsmarts Scammer

Shutterstock

A grandma in New York who was targeted by a scammer managed to turn the tables on him and send him to prison, police say.

Long Island resident Jean Ebbert, 73, says she received a call from someone pretending to be her grandson. He told her he’d been arrested on DUI charges and needed money for bail and a lawyer, she says. However, Ebbert says she doesn’t have a grandson who’s old enough to drive. Plus, as a retired 911 dispatcher, she says she knows a scam when she hears one.

So Ebbert set up a meeting with the phony and called the police. “I told him I had the money in the house, and I figured, he’s not going to fall for that,” she says. “Well, he fell for that hook, line, and sinker.” When a man showed up claiming to be her grandson’s lawyer, Ebbert handed him an envelope stuffed with paper towels — just before police officers took him into custody. “Don’t listen to these scams,” says Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. “These individuals sit at home and have nothing else to do but think of a way to take advantage of our elderly.”

