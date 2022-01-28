Central Michigan University Mistakenly tells 58 Applicants they Won Full Scholarships

Shutterstock

Central Michigan University recently sent out letters to 58 applicants, telling them they’d been awarded full scholarships — which includes admission to the honors program, full tuition, room and board for four years, and a $5,000 study away award. Then, on Wednesday, the school retracted the offers.

University spokesman Aaron Mills says the letters were sent out in error through a new system that sends messages to student portals. “We deeply regret the disappointment and frustration caused by the test message error in the student portal,” Mills says.

CMU accidentally tells prospective students they won full-ride scholarships https://t.co/qhK9AiiWr3 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) January 27, 2022

However, the school is trying to make up for that disappointment by throwing each applicant a bone, Mills adds. “To make it right, we will be reaching out to each of the 58 students who saw the congratulatory message regarding the Centralis Scholarship and offering the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship.” While that means the students’ tuition — which averages about $12,750 a year — will be covered, they’re still on the hook for everything else.

Should the school give all 58 students full scholarships?