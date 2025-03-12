Boner Of The Day For March 12th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: VILE AND RACIST

A Republican-run social media account is being called out for what critics are calling a “vile” and “racist” attack on a U.S lawmaker this week. Representative Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) delivered a Spanish-language rebuttal to Donald Trump’s speech in a joint session of congress, and the National Republican Congressional Committee slammed him as an “illegal immigrant.” Even through Espaillat and his family came to the United States from the Dominican Republic roughly 60 years ago, when he was a child. They did overstay their tourist visas, but obtained green cards within a year. He has been a U.S citizen for for more than 40 years and in 2016 became the first formerly undocumented immigrant elected to Congress. The organization tweeted stating “Democrats literally chose an illegal immigrant to give their response to President Trump’s address,”- is it not clear who wrote the tweet, but the organization is chaired by Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.). Critics- including many of Espaillat’s colleagues fired back at the NRCC in his defense.

Boner Candidate #2: NO MORE HELP FROM THE NWS IN TIMES OF DISASTER.

The Trump administration has canceled a training that prepares meteorologist to forecast during disasters. The incident meteorologist training for the National Weather Service was canceled amid “short staffing” and a severe reduction in how much employees are allowed to spend on travel, according to an email. Incident meteorologist are specifically trained forecasters who have typical meteorology jobs but volunteer to work on disasters. They get 250 hours of training to give weather information to incident managers as part of an effort to keep response crews and the general public safe. An agency source showed concern that the cancellation of this training would delay new incident meteorologist from being certified, leaving weather service less able to respond to disasters like fires-adding greater strain on the existing workforce.

Boner Candidate #3: YOU ARE NEITHER RESPECTED NOR WELCOME AT THIS IDAHO SCHOOL

A middle school in Boise Idaho has instructed a teacher to remove two inclusive signs from her classroom. Sarah Inama, who has taught world civilizations to 6th graders for four years, was told by school administration to take down signs stating “everyone in this room is welcome, important, accepting, respected encouraged, valued and equal” and “everyone is welcome here”. According to Inama, the school officials told her that the signs were considered personal opinions in today’s political climate. Chief Academic Officer Marcus Myers highlighted specific policy sections in an email exchange, emphasizing that district facilities should be “content neutral” and respect others’ rights to express different opinions. Inama initially complied but later replaced her signs, believing that they represented core values of public education.

