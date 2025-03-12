Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 12th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 14th:
- Sheng Wang at Kingsbury Hall
- Counterparts at The Depot
Saturday the 15th:
- Yacht Rock Revue at The Depot
- Poppy at The Complex
On sale Thursday at 10am:
- Cody Johnson – June 28 – Utah First
- Hozier – Show 2 – August 2 – Utah First – On sale at noon
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Young Nudy – The Depot on June 16th
- Last Podcast On The Left – Sandy Amp on July 12th
- Minus The Bear – The Depot on November 23rd
- Greer – Soundweill – June 22
- Daughtry – Complex – May 1
- Cyndi Lauper – Utah First – August 14
- Counting Crows w/ The Gaslight Anthem – Utah First – August 21
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
- Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link
- Princess Tea at The Grand – through 3/30 – Link
- St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Little America 3/14-3/17 – Link
Friday the 14th:
- Exes and O’s Live with Shannon Beveridge with special guest Sarah Schuer at The State Room – Link
- ALEXSUCKS at Kilby Court – Link
- Opening Knights – A Theatrical D&D Show in Millcreek – Link St. “Practice” Day Party at Piper Down – Link
- ST. PAT’S HOUSE PARTY: AN EDM + HOUSE NIGHT at Urban Lounge – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors at Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 15th:
- Utah Blues Society presents an evening with… Sue Foley at The State Room – Link
- Level Up live at The Complex – Link
- 2025 Lucky 13 Half Marathon – 10K – 5K at Gardner Village – Link
- Shane Gillis at the Delta Center – Link
- The Official Lucky’s St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link
- Utah Royals vs. Bay Football Club at America First Fields – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link