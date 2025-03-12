Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 12th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 14th:

Sheng Wang at Kingsbury Hall

Counterparts at The Depot

Saturday the 15th:

Yacht Rock Revue at The Depot

Poppy at The Complex

On sale Thursday at 10am:

Cody Johnson – June 28 – Utah First

Hozier – Show 2 – August 2 – Utah First – On sale at noon

On sale Friday at 10am:

Young Nudy – The Depot on June 16 th

Last Podcast On The Left – Sandy Amp on July 12th

Minus The Bear – The Depot on November 23 rd

Greer – Soundweill – June 22

Daughtry – Complex – May 1

Cyndi Lauper – Utah First – August 14

Counting Crows w/ The Gaslight Anthem – Utah First – August 21

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link

Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link

Princess Tea at The Grand – through 3/30 – Link

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Little America 3/14-3/17 – Link

Friday the 14th:

Exes and O’s Live with Shannon Beveridge with special guest Sarah Schuer at The State Room – Link

ALEXSUCKS at Kilby Court – Link

Opening Knights – A Theatrical D&D Show in Millcreek – Link St. “Practice” Day Party at Piper Down – Link

ST. PAT’S HOUSE PARTY: AN EDM + HOUSE NIGHT at Urban Lounge – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors at Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 15th:

Utah Blues Society presents an evening with… Sue Foley at The State Room – Link

Level Up live at The Complex – Link

2025 Lucky 13 Half Marathon – 10K – 5K at Gardner Village – Link

Shane Gillis at the Delta Center – Link

The Official Lucky’s St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link

Utah Royals vs. Bay Football Club at America First Fields – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link