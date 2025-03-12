Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 12th, 2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 14th:  

  • Sheng Wang at Kingsbury Hall
  • Counterparts at The Depot

Saturday the 15th:  

  • Yacht Rock Revue at The Depot
  • Poppy at The Complex

 

On sale Thursday at 10am:

  • Cody Johnson – June 28 – Utah First 
  • Hozier – Show 2 – August 2 – Utah First – On sale at noon

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Young Nudy – The Depot on June 16th
  • Last Podcast On The Left – Sandy Amp on July 12th
  • Minus The Bear – The Depot on November 23rd
  • Greer – Soundweill – June 22
  • Daughtry – Complex – May 1
  • Cyndi Lauper – Utah First – August 14
  • Counting Crows w/ The Gaslight Anthem – Utah First – August 21

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
  • Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link
  • Princess Tea at The Grand – through 3/30 – Link 
  • St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Little America 3/14-3/17 – Link 

Friday the 14th:   

  • Exes and O’s Live with Shannon Beveridge with special guest Sarah Schuer at The State Room – Link 
  • ALEXSUCKS at Kilby Court – Link
  • Opening Knights – A Theatrical D&D Show in Millcreek – Link St. “Practice” Day Party at Piper Down – Link 
  • ST. PAT’S HOUSE PARTY: AN EDM + HOUSE NIGHT at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors at Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 15th: 

  • Utah Blues Society presents an evening with… Sue Foley at The State Room – Link 
  • Level Up live at The Complex – Link
  • 2025 Lucky 13 Half Marathon – 10K – 5K at Gardner Village – Link 
  • Shane Gillis at the Delta Center – Link 
  • The Official Lucky’s St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs. Bay Football Club at America First Fields – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top