iPhone Face ID With Mask Option Now Available For Some With Latest Apple Update

Shutterstock

This might alleviate some annoyance the next time you’re out in public.

The latest software update from Apple allows users to open their phone with Face ID while wearing a mask.

If you have an iPhone, you’ve probably noticed Face ID doesn’t work while wearing a mask or face covering.

Now, Apple’s IOS Beta 15.4 update uses the function to identify the top portion of a user’s face to unlock their phone, according to TechCrunch.

But, it’s only available on iPhone 12s or newer.

PSA: iOS 15.4's new 'Use Face ID with a Mask' option limited to iPhone 12 and newer https://t.co/fa6tNfZw89 by @ChanceHMiller — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) January 27, 2022

Because the feature only uses half of a user’s face, it could potentially be less secure, which is why Apple is also allowing people to opt-in or out to use it.

Are you glad the Face ID/mask option is now available? Will you use it?