Social Media Scams Have Exploded Since 2017, FTC Says

Shutterstock

Social media-based scams have exploded over the last five years, according to the FTC.

Last year, more than $770 million was lost to fraudulent scams that originated on social media. That’s 18 times higher than in 2017 when $42 million was scammed.

More than 95,000 people were duped in 2021, mostly through investment or online shopping scams.

Losses from social media-initiated scams up 18-fold since 2017, FTC says https://t.co/hnpOkffplH — 10TV (@10TV) January 28, 2022

Do you consider yourself pretty good at sniffing out online scams? What are some warning signs you look for?