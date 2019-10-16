Grandpa Brings His Dog To The Furniture Store To Make Sure She Likes The New Chair Too

Aleecia Dahl’s grandfather never wanted a dog until he met Coco, then everything changed. Dahl says “Coco is the dog Grandpa never wanted but cannot live without.” The pair are inseparable and even enjoy lounging together in Grandpa’s favorite chair. When it was decided that Dahl’s grandparents needed new furniture when they moved, it was so important to her grandfather that he find a chair that would fit both him and Coco, since she loves to lay on the footrest, so he took her shopping to find the perfect fit. “He brought Coco into several stores to try out chairs until he found the perfect one,” Dahl said. “Coco was always greeted with a smile, as I am sure it’s not every day a man and his dog go furniture shopping!”

