News No One Believes: “Police: Beware of Marijuana Edibles on Halloween”

You’d think there would be bigger issues to be dealing with in this country and we wouldn’t be manufacturing them, but here we go!

In a Halloween nightmare come to life, police are warning parents to double-check their kids’ Halloween candy after discovering a marijuana candy knockoff that looks just like the real thing. The nationwide alert was issued Tuesday after the Johnstown Police Department in Pennsylvania found an edible that looks exactly like a Nerds Rope. However, while the two products might look and taste the same, the marijuana edible version contains 400 milligrams of THC, police say. One law enforcement official calls edibles “the new razor blades in the apple.” “During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats,” a post on the Johnstown P.D.’s Facebook page reads. When you went trick or treating, what candy did you routinely throw out? What are some of the dumbest things people give to trick or treaters?

Most people online call this stupid and that no one is handing out their expensive edibles to kids.

