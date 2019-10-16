News No One Believes: “Police: Beware of Marijuana Edibles on Halloween”

You’d think there would be bigger issues to be dealing with in this country and we wouldn’t be manufacturing them, but here we go!

In a Halloween nightmare come to life, police are warning parents to double-check their kids’ Halloween candy after discovering a marijuana candy knockoff that looks just like the real thing. The nationwide alert was issued Tuesday after the Johnstown Police Department in Pennsylvania found an edible that looks exactly like a Nerds Rope. However, while the two products might look and taste the same, the marijuana edible version contains 400 milligrams of THC, police say. One law enforcement official calls edibles “the new razor blades in the apple.” “During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats,” a post on the Johnstown P.D.’s Facebook page reads. When you went trick or treating, what candy did you routinely throw out? What are some of the dumbest things people give to trick or treaters?

Most people online call this stupid and that no one is handing out their expensive edibles to kids.

Police urge parents to check Halloween candy after THC-laced "Nerds Rope" edibles found https://t.co/j0wiM8ibKq pic.twitter.com/6MEY01js1i — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 14, 2019

I can’t believe police are warning parents to check their kids’ Halloween candy for weed edibles. Who the fuck is just giving away their edibles??? It’s like $25 for 10 THC Sour Patch Kids. Fuck that. — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) October 14, 2019

Ah yes, must be that time of the year where intern journalists believe that people are gonna give your kids 400mg THC edibles in their Halloween candy. 🙄 Edibles are expensive. Nobody's going to waste their money giving your snotty kid some spacecake or CBD gummies. Get fucked. — Nova (@jayceethefox) October 14, 2019

I heard 👂on Facebook that they was putting MARIJUANA 🌿in the kids candy During Halloween this year!😠Parents be very careful !! Send any suspicious edibles your children receive during Trick or Treat my way and I will be happy to inspect and taste them for You!Free of charge😘 — Landon Romano (@landonromano) October 15, 2019

ok commack moms nobody and i mean NOBODY is giving your kids edibles for Halloween. Shit is expensive and nobody is just going to hand out a “thc infused nerds rope” to your bratty kid Karen. — Jordyn (@jordyn_nadel) October 16, 2019

here we go again. news flash: edibles exist. there's no evidence that anyone is trying to hand it out to kids as halloween candy pic.twitter.com/mco45yzaeN — onlyastoner (@onlyastoner) October 15, 2019

I don't know who needs to hear this, but contrary to what legacy media would have you believe, absolutely NO ONE is trying to give their weed edibles away to your children on Halloween. PERIODT. — Monique Thee Auntie (@thejournalista) October 13, 2019

No one is going to waste their money giving your children edibles on Halloween. I repeat: NO ONE IS GIVING AWAY THEIR EDIBLES TO YOUR CHILDREN ON HALLOWEEN. pic.twitter.com/A3H0n5og1u — Leanne Sorrentino (@LeanneeeHope) October 12, 2019