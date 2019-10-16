Reality Show Challenges Meat-Eating Families To Cook Their Pets

A new British reality show is asking carnivores how far they’re willing to go for their meat. Called Meat The Family, the show has families raise an animal for three weeks, then face an ultimatum – either cook and eat their new pet, or go vegetarian and send it to a shelter. Early episodes involved a pig, a calf, and a lamb. Producers say the show asks difficult questions about “ethical eating”, but also contains “heartwarming moments.”

