Boner of the Day for March 29th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: ILLEGAL BULLDOG INVADERS
This weekend, there are four NCAA teams being hosted in Michigan. Representative Matt Maddock had some things to say about one of the teams coming to Detroit. “Happening right now. Three busses (sic) just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort?” posted Maddock. However, the only people being transported were the teams and anyone directly involved with the teams. “We know this is happening. 100,000’s of illegals are pouring into our country. We know it’s happening in Michigan. Our own governor is offering money to take them in! Since we can’t trust the #FakeNews to investigate, citizens will. The process of investigating these issues takes time,” said Maddock in a later post.
via Fox 2 Detroit
Boner Candidate #2: THE ONLY WAY TO STOP A BAD GUY WITH A FRONT LOADER IS A GOOD GUY WITH A FRONT LOADER
Georgia man, Eddie Sanchez, stole a front loader from an old employer of his. Sanchez was riding around in the front loader on the business property when police and employees were trying to stop Sanchez. Sanchez then rode the front loader onto public roads, and that’s when police realized that they would need something larger to stop Sanchez. That is when an employee took a different front loader and chased down Sanchez and stopped him. Sanchez was charged and booked once caught.
via MSN
Boner Candidate #3: SCARING TEENS IN ROY
Two 19-year-old girls, Tailor Butterfield and Virginia Jensen, in Roy, Utah are scared after a very strange occurrence with an unmarked police car. The unmarked police car followed the girls into their neighborhood as the girls were going home. “It made us feel so uncomfortable. We did not want to go home after that, so we turned around and he pulled over to watch us and look at us turn around and we passed him then he followed us right again,” said Butterfield. “He tells me, ‘Put your hands on the steering wheel,’ and so I put my hands on the steering wheel. Now I’m shaking, I’m scared. When we told him we were all sketched out about him following us with a no-marked car, he was like you should’ve pulled into your driveway,” said Butterfield.
via Fox 13