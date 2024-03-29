Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 29th, 2024

Opening March 29, 2024

Artsies:

• “Remembering Gene Wilder” • documentary about the actor • Broadway • 2 1/2 stars

A documentary giving tribute to the amazing career and the life of actor Gene Wilder.

Director: Ron Frank

Stars: Gene Wilder, Alan Alda, Mel Brooks

• “Ennio” • documentary about composer Ennio Morricone • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

A documentary about Ennio Morricone, the legendary film composer.

Director: Giuseppe Tornatore

Stars: Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood, Hans Zimmer

Fartsies:

• “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” • monsters fighting and wrecking stuff • theaters • 2 stars

Godzilla and Kong have an epic battle while humans are trying to discover more about the two titans and the secrets of Skull Island.

Director: Adam Wingard

Stars: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens

———

Next week:

• The First Omen

• Monkey Man

• Wicked Little Letters