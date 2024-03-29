News

Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 29th, 2024

Posted on

Opening March 29, 2024

Artsies:

 • “Remembering Gene Wilder” • documentary about the actor • Broadway • 2 1/2 stars

A documentary giving tribute to the amazing career and the life of actor Gene Wilder.

Director: Ron Frank

Stars: Gene Wilder, Alan Alda, Mel Brooks

 

• “Ennio” • documentary about composer Ennio Morricone • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

A documentary about Ennio Morricone, the legendary film composer.

Director: Giuseppe Tornatore

Stars: Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood, Hans Zimmer

 

Fartsies:

 • “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” • monsters fighting and wrecking stuff • theaters • 2 stars

Godzilla and Kong have an epic battle while humans are trying to discover more about the two titans and the secrets of Skull Island.

Director: Adam Wingard

Stars: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens

 

———

 

Next week:

 • The First Omen

 • Monkey Man

 • Wicked Little Letters

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top