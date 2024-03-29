Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 29th, 2024

Opening March 29, 2024
Artsies:
• “Remembering Gene Wilder” • documentary about the actor • Broadway • 2 1/2 stars
A documentary giving tribute to the amazing career and the life of actor Gene Wilder.
Director: Ron Frank
Stars: Gene Wilder, Alan Alda, Mel Brooks
• “Ennio” • documentary about composer Ennio Morricone • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
A documentary about Ennio Morricone, the legendary film composer.
Director: Giuseppe Tornatore
Stars: Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood, Hans Zimmer
Fartsies:
• “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” • monsters fighting and wrecking stuff • theaters • 2 stars
Godzilla and Kong have an epic battle while humans are trying to discover more about the two titans and the secrets of Skull Island.
Director: Adam Wingard
Stars: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens
———