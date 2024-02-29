Boner of the Day for February 29th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: SHE SHOULD BE REQUIRED OPEN UP HER SWIMMING POOL TO ANY DISADVANTAGED PERSON WHO WANTS TO USE IT.
Cindy Tappe, the former administrator of New York University, is being charged with second degree larceny. She used about $80,000 of public money to build an in ground pool at her house in Connecticut. The money was supposed to be used for women owned business’s and minority owned businesses. “[Ms. Tappe] fraudulent actions not only threatened to affect the quality of education for students with disabilities and multilingual students, but denied our city’s minority- and women-owned business enterprises a chance to fairly compete for funding.” said Manhattan district attorney Alvin L. Bragg.
via Declan Herald
Boner Candidate #2: EMBARRASSING, HUMILIATING, MORTIFYING
In Wasatch County, Utah, a woman named Louise Kingston was pulled over for allegedly being under the influence. Kingston is considered disabled by the government because of her lack to be able to control her bladder and bowels due to her having stage 4 pelvic organ prolapse. When Kingston was pulled over then arrested, she asked the officer if she could use the bathroom. She was told she could at the police station, and the officer put a tarp down in their backseat for Kingston. Even when brought to the police station, Kingston was still not given a bathroom. “I just laid on the first cell floor just in tears. I can’t wait,” said Kingston. When she was eventually taken to the bathroom, it was painful.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: THE BLING BISHOP
A Brooklyn, New York bishop by the name of Bishop Lamor Whitehead, has been alleged to have lied to his church and steal money from parishioners. “During this trial, you’ll learn that the defendant was trusted by many in his community. He was the bishop of a small church in Brooklyn and a self-described businessman. He was a friend to the mayor of New York City. The defendant abused that trust by lying again and again. He lied about how much money he had. He lied about his business plans. And he lied about having influence with powerful people. All with the goal of getting money and property to fund his extravagant lifestyle,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Greenwood.
via Daily News