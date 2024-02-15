Boner of the Day for February 15th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: DEPUTY FIFE IS A BIT HIGH-STRUNG
Sgt. Beth Roberts and Deputy Jesse Hernandez were officers involved in a shooting in Okaloosa County, Florida last November. A woman had reported that her partner, Marquis Jackson, had been threatening her and even stole her car. Police responded, and while the woman was filing her report, is when the shooting took place. Roberts was helping the woman with the paperwork while Hernandez put Jackson into the police vehicle. On Hernandez’s body cam, you can suddenly hear, “Shots fired!,” said from Hernandez as he thought he heard gunfire, and he started shooting into the car at Jackson, along with Roberts shooting. The actual sound Hernandez heard was an acorn hitting the car roof. “We’re actually going to use this particular case as training for the rest of our staff as a potential thing that we need to watch out for, to make sure that we never put someone’s life in jeopardy again,” said Sheriff Aden of Okaloosa County. No one was hurt in the shooting and Hernandez resigned in December.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: I’M NOT DOING THIS FOR SOCIAL MEDIA LIKES. I’M DOING IT FOR THE DIARRHEA AND THE VOMITING.
A Florida man has been eating raw chicken everyday for almost a month. “I’ve experimented with raw vegan diets, plant based, carnivore, milk only, raw beef, raw seafood, raw pork, keto, eating a stick of butter daily on video etc,” said the man, who is named John. John says he will continue to eat the raw chicken until he “gets a tummy ache.” John goes on to say, “I find it fascinating to try different fuels for my meat suit and see how it affects the simulation.” However, it is highly recommended to eat chicken that has been cooked at 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
via New York Post
WINNER!!!
Boner Candidate #3: MY FAMILY WAS NOT INVOLVED IN THE SLAVE TRADE. AS A MATTER OF FACT, MY DAD WAS A WHITE SLAVE
Kentucky State Representative Jennifer Decker said something on February 1st, beginning of Black History Month, that is facing backlash. Decker claimed that her father was a white slave. “My father was born on a dirt farm in Lincoln County. His mother was the illegitimate daughter of a very prominent person who then was kind enough to allow them to work for him as slaves. So, if you’re asking, did we own slaves? My father was a slave, just to a white man and he was white,” said Decker. A professor of Pan-African Studies in Louisville named Ricky Jones, posted on social media saying, “A white slave in the mid-20th century? Talk about recreating history! Maybe this makes sense in the alternate supremacist reality that is Kentucky, but nowhere else. Jennifer Decker and her Republican friends lie about and distort everything else, why not this.”
via Mother Jones