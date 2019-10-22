Haunted House Is So Scary You Have To Sign A 40-Page Waiver

McKamey Manor in Summertown, Tennessee bills itself as the scariest haunted attraction in America. How scary? No one is allowed in without passing a physical and signing a 40-page waiver. That’s not all – anyone attempting brave the manor must also pass a drug test and background check, show proof of medical insurance, and watch a two-hour movie of past ‘victims’ who quit before completing the tour.

In fact, owner Russ McKamey says no one has ever made it the whole way through the Manor – and promises to pay $20,000 to the first person who does so. And each experience, Russ says, is tailored to that person’s specific fears. McKamey Manor has been profiled in the Netflix series Haunters: Art of the Scare.