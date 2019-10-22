Plenty Of Familiar Faces In Final ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ Trailer

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker debuted during Monday Night Football, and there were plenty of familiar faces for fans of the original Star Wars trilogy. In addition to favorites like Chewbacca, R2-D2, and C-3PO who returned in previous movies, fans got a glimpse of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, as well as the sinister voice of a returning Emperor Palpatine. Oh, and we also saw the late Carrie Fisher making a final posthumous appearance as Princess Leia. Rise Of Skywalker will hit theaters Dec. 20th and presale tickets have already outpaced ticket sales for Avengers: Endgame.

