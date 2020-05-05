Here Are The Most Popular Dog Breeds In The US

We’re not very fickle when it comes to our dogs. According to the AKC‘s 2019 list of the most popular breeds in the US, the top 10 is virtually unchanged from the year before. In the number 1 spot again for the 29th time is the Labrador retriever, which breeder Erin Henlon-Hall describes as “American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie.” Just behind the Lab are the German shepherd and Golden retriever, while the Pembroke Welsh corgi squeaked into 10th for the first time. There was more movement between 11 and 50, with the Siberian husky, Australian shepherd, Bernese mountain dog, and Havanese climbing the chart.

