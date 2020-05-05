Halley’s Comet Meteor Shower set to Light up Cinco de Mayo

Although several U.S. cities have already canceled their 4th of July fireworks displays, a number of residents will get to see one anyway — albeit on an earlier holiday. The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is expected to brighten up the night on Cinco de Mayo as Earth passes through the debris trail of Halley’s Comet, astronomers say. The Tuesday event will mark the first time it’s happened since 1986, and the last time it will happen until 2061, according to NASA.

The shower is expected to be visible from both hemispheres just before dawn, although the shower might appear to be a bit brighter from the Southern Hemisphere, NASA scientists say. For optimal viewing, they recommend lying flat on your back with your feet facing east.

