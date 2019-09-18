How to Make $1,300 Binge-Watching Stephen King Movies

Although most Stephen King fans will tell you the horror writer’s books are far better than their big-screen adaptations, a new job offered by an Indianapolis-based website should be right up their alley nonetheless. USDish.com is looking for someone to binge-watch 13 King horror flicks. “The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track their experience,” the job description reads. “They could even share their scares on social media and vlog every time they jump out of their seats.” For his or her efforts, the successful applicant will be paid $1,300 and a “Stephen King Survival Kit” that includes a flashlight, blanket, snacks, an Amazon gift card, and a FitBit heart monitor. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen, the company says. Applications are being accepted at USDish.com through October 15th.

