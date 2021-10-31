IFA Furry Furriends Food Drive

IFA Country Stores Animal Food Drive

November 1st through the 13th

IFA Country Stores have teamed up to give back to the most loyal ones in our lives! Our pets and livestock! November 1st through the 13th! Please stop by any IFA location and purchase your pet or livestock’s food.

During IFA’s Animal Food Drive, for every 10 bags of pet food and livestock feed we sell, we’ll donate one to feed local animals in need!