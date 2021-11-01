The Gateway Lights on Food Drive!

HELP THE COMMUNITY!

The holidays are approaching but unfortunately, many Utah families are struggling to put food on the table.

Help us feed those in need! Join X96 on November 20th for our annual drive-thru food donation during the “Lights On” celebration at The Gateway!

Bring non-perishable food items or gift cards to the Gateway Olympic Plaza on November 20th from 7 pm to 9 pm. ​

Then, hang out with us and enjoy the Gateway’s “Lights On” celebration as we turn on the holiday lights for the season. Featuring live music, hot beverages, cozy firepits, and the perfect backdrop for your holiday photos. The X96 Food Drive is made possible with support from Nightingale College.