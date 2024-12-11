News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 11th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 13th: 

  • Black Galore & The Black Menaces Present: ONE Fest – at The Depot
  • King Lil G + Devour – The Complex

On sale Thursday at 10am

  • Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls – July 26 – Sandy Amphitheater
  • Honey Revenge – June 1 – Soundwell
  • Viagra Boys – October 27 – The Union Event Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Chelsea Grin- April 19th – The Depot
  • Kraftwerk – April 16 – The Union Event Center
  • The Used – May 3, 5 + 6 – The Union Event Center
  • Giggly Squad – March 9 – Abravanel Hall
  • Trombone Shorty + Orleans Ave – June 17 – Sandy Amphitheater
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – May 5 – Sandy Amphitheater
  • Styx – Kevin Cronin – Don Felder – June 11 – Utah First
  • Keith Urban – Utah First – July 18 – Utah Frist
  • Toto – Men at Work – Christopher Cross – August 27 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link 
  • Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link 
  • Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link 
  • “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link 
  • Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024 11/29-12/31 – Link 
  • Temple Square Christmas Lights 2024 – through 01/01 – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm’s Holiday Market 2024 through 12/01 – Link 
  • 2024 ZooLights – 11/29-01/05 – Link 
  • 2024 Breakfast with Santa at The Grand America – 11/29-12/23 – Link 

Friday the 13th: 

  • Christmas Special – God Is A Scottish Drag Queen (2nd show added) at The State Room – Link
  • Luke Grimes live at The Complex – Link 
  • Sandy City Winter Market 2024 – Link 

Saturday the 14th: 

  • Christmas Jam at The Commonwealth Room – Link
  • Portland Cello Project Holiday Spectacular at The State Room – Link
  • COCOA & COOKIES WITH MRS. CLAUS at Red Butte Gardens – Link 
  • 2024 SoJo Santa Sprint at Mulligan’s Golf Course – Link 
  • Sandy City Winter Market 2024 – Link 
  • The Official Christmas Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – 7th Annual – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

