Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 11th, 2024

Friday the 13th:

Black Galore & The Black Menaces Present: ONE Fest – at The Depot

King Lil G + Devour – The Complex

On sale Thursday at 10am

Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls – July 26 – Sandy Amphitheater

Honey Revenge – June 1 – Soundwell

Viagra Boys – October 27 – The Union Event Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

Chelsea Grin- April 19 th – The Depot

– The Depot Kraftwerk – April 16 – The Union Event Center

The Used – May 3, 5 + 6 – The Union Event Center

Giggly Squad – March 9 – Abravanel Hall

Trombone Shorty + Orleans Ave – June 17 – Sandy Amphitheater

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – May 5 – Sandy Amphitheater

Styx – Kevin Cronin – Don Felder – June 11 – Utah First

Keith Urban – Utah First – July 18 – Utah Frist

Toto – Men at Work – Christopher Cross – August 27 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link

Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link

Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link

“GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link

Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024 11/29-12/31 – Link

Temple Square Christmas Lights 2024 – through 01/01 – Link

Wheeler Farm’s Holiday Market 2024 through 12/01 – Link

2024 ZooLights – 11/29-01/05 – Link

2024 Breakfast with Santa at The Grand America – 11/29-12/23 – Link

Christmas Special – God Is A Scottish Drag Queen (2nd show added) at The State Room – Link

Luke Grimes live at The Complex – Link

Sandy City Winter Market 2024 – Link

Saturday the 14th:

Christmas Jam at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Portland Cello Project Holiday Spectacular at The State Room – Link

COCOA & COOKIES WITH MRS. CLAUS at Red Butte Gardens – Link

2024 SoJo Santa Sprint at Mulligan’s Golf Course – Link

The Official Christmas Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – 7th Annual – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link