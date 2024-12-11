Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 11th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 13th:
- Black Galore & The Black Menaces Present: ONE Fest – at The Depot
- King Lil G + Devour – The Complex
On sale Thursday at 10am
- Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls – July 26 – Sandy Amphitheater
- Honey Revenge – June 1 – Soundwell
- Viagra Boys – October 27 – The Union Event Center
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Chelsea Grin- April 19th – The Depot
- Kraftwerk – April 16 – The Union Event Center
- The Used – May 3, 5 + 6 – The Union Event Center
- Giggly Squad – March 9 – Abravanel Hall
- Trombone Shorty + Orleans Ave – June 17 – Sandy Amphitheater
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – May 5 – Sandy Amphitheater
- Styx – Kevin Cronin – Don Felder – June 11 – Utah First
- Keith Urban – Utah First – July 18 – Utah Frist
- Toto – Men at Work – Christopher Cross – August 27 – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link
- Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link
- Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
- “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link
- Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024 11/29-12/31 – Link
- Temple Square Christmas Lights 2024 – through 01/01 – Link
- Wheeler Farm’s Holiday Market 2024 through 12/01 – Link
- 2024 ZooLights – 11/29-01/05 – Link
- 2024 Breakfast with Santa at The Grand America – 11/29-12/23 – Link
Friday the 13th:
- Christmas Special – God Is A Scottish Drag Queen (2nd show added) at The State Room – Link
- Luke Grimes live at The Complex – Link
- Sandy City Winter Market 2024 – Link
Saturday the 14th:
- Christmas Jam at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Portland Cello Project Holiday Spectacular at The State Room – Link
- COCOA & COOKIES WITH MRS. CLAUS at Red Butte Gardens – Link
- 2024 SoJo Santa Sprint at Mulligan’s Golf Course – Link
- Sandy City Winter Market 2024 – Link
- The Official Christmas Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – 7th Annual – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link