Radio From Hell | 12.11.2024

On Today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Christ presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and then we list off your Things That Must Go. After that, we crown Boner of the Day and have a Vet Q&A with Dr. Josh Davis. Then we play a round of Beat Gina and of course, finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar.

Watch above or listen below!!!