Boner of the Day for December 12th, 2024

!!WINNER!!
Boner Candidate #1: IN TEXAS THERE’S NO LIMIT ON THE NUMBER OF GUNS YOU CAN OWN BUT THERE IS A LIMIT TO THE NUMBER OF DILDOES
In the state of Texas, lawmakers are working to ban the sale of sexual devices in family-oriented stores to protect the innocence of children. “Our family-oriented retailers should reflect the values of the communities they serve. Parents do not consent to their children being exposed to obscene devices while shopping for toothpaste. House Bill 1549 provides common-sense protections for families by ensuring parents can shop with their children without encountering sexually explicit items that compromise their innocence,” said Hickland, a school voucher advocate. However, in these stores, guns and ammunition are available for purchase. Texas doesn’t have any law on how many guns one can own, but since 1973, people have also been limited to only own 6 dildoes.
via Boing Boing
Boner Candidate #2: THROW ME OUT OF THE SOCCER MATCH…I’LL SHOW YOU.
An unnamed 16-year-old was arrested this week in Florida and charged with a third-degree felony and second-degree misdemeanor after shooting a flare gun onto a soccer field twice. The teen was asked to leave after firing the flare gun the first time, then fired the flare gun again from his vehicle. The flare barely missed players but also created $1,000 in damage.
via Spectrum News
Boner Candidate #3: CAPITALISM GETS WEIRDER AND WEIRDER
In Australia, McDonald’s is now offering a meal tied in with the Korean tv show Squid Game, but not to the same extreme. Instead of being murdered, however, you instead just either miserably fail or win $100,000. The promotion for the Squid Game meals with the Dalgona Challenge goes until January 7th.
via Boing Boing