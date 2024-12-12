Geek News on the Radio for December 12th, 2024

28 Years Later Trailer

Coming June 20th, 2025!

Nosferatu Bed

Buy your very own Nosferatu bed for only $20,000. Read more here!

Chris Evans returning for Avenger’s Doomsday???

It hasn’t been fully confirmed, but Chris Evans is rumored to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read more here!

Clay Face movie???

Mike Flanagan is rumored to be possibly working on a Clay Face movie. Read more here!

Jeremy Allen White to be Rotta the Hutt

Jeremy Allen White is set to play Jabba the Hutt’s son in the upcoming Mandalorian movie. Read more here!