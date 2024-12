Coming soon, the return of “Lights, Camera, Brunch” with Radio From Hell!

Join us Sunday January 26th 2025 from 11am-1pm at Squatters Pub for Radio From Hell’s Annual Film-Themed NOT SAFE FOR WORK (or radio) live podcast recording with special guest interviews, live games and prizes, and the PRIVILEGE of seeing RFH in person! Tickets are $35 and include admission, brunch, seating, and a co-branded pint glass to take home! Space is limited, reserve your spot now! Click below to get your tickets!