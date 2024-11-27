Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for November 27th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link
- Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link
- Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
- “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link
- Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024 11/29-12/31 – Link
- Temple Square Christmas Lights 2024 – through 01/01 – Link
- Wheeler Farm’s Holiday Market 2024 through 12/01 – Link
- 2024 ZooLights – 11/29-01/05 – Link
- 2024 Breakfast with Santa at The Grand America – 11/29-12/23 – Link
Friday the 29th:
- Gentri Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link
- Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link
- Festive Fridays at Wheeler Historic Farm – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Indy Fuel at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Hockey Club vs. Edmonton Oilers at the Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 30th:
- Gentri Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link
- Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link
- Millcreek Common Holiday Tree Lighting 2024 – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Indy Fuel at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 24th:
- Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert (Night 2) at Eccles Theater – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers at Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link