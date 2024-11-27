Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for November 27th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link

Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link

Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link

“GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link

Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024 11/29-12/31 – Link

Temple Square Christmas Lights 2024 – through 01/01 – Link

Wheeler Farm’s Holiday Market 2024 through 12/01 – Link

2024 ZooLights – 11/29-01/05 – Link

2024 Breakfast with Santa at The Grand America – 11/29-12/23 – Link

Friday the 29th:

Gentri Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link

Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link

Festive Fridays at Wheeler Historic Farm – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Indy Fuel at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Hockey Club vs. Edmonton Oilers at the Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 30th:

Gentri Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link

Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link

Millcreek Common Holiday Tree Lighting 2024 – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Indy Fuel at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center – Link

Sunday the 24th:

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert (Night 2) at Eccles Theater – Link

Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers at Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link