Instagram Model Brags About Super Bowl Streaking Arrest

Fans know Kelly Green, AKA Kelly Kay, from her 250,000 followers strong Instagram account. But she probably gained a few more on Sunday night.

The social media model was busted for hopping onto the Hard Rock Stadium field during the first half of the Super Bowl with plans of streaking. Tackled by security, Kay was dragged away. But they must not have been holding her arms too tightly, as she managed to reach down to lift her skirt, exposing her cheeks. According to TMZ, Kay could face a year in jail on trespassing charges; although she doesn’t seem too worried. In a post-release video, she brags, “Young jail bait out of jail! Fresh out the pen! Fresh out Dade County, what?!”

