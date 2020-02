Google Software Glitch Sends Users’ Videos to Strangers

Google issued a big “my bad” after revealing Tuesday that a software glitch accidentally sent some users’ private videos to complete strangers. If you used Google Takeout between November you may have received videos posted by strangers or YOUR videos may have gone out to someone you do not know. Google officials said the “glitch” has been fixed.

