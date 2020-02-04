Homeless US Student Populations Reaches New High

The comforts of home are lost on nearly 1.5 million U.S. school students who are homeless, according to the National Center for Homeless Education. While many homeless students stay with friends or family members when they can, 7% of them live in abandoned buildings or inside cars. The housing crisis takes the lion’s share of the blame, as millions are paying over half of their income trying to pay rent or a mortgage. Increasing rent prices, an insecure gig economy and an opioid crisis that affects 2 million people – and also the children removed from addicts’ homes – have contributed to seeing homeless student numbers double since 2004-05. And let’s face it. It will get a lot worse.

