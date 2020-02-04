Wendy’s Launching Nationwide Breakfast in March

Wendy’s is giving the first meal of the day a “go” nationwide by launching their breakfast menu March 2nd. Wendy’s directed their announcement to competitors on Twitter with “They can say goodbye to your tired, old, stale breakfast and instead get their hands on a selection of fresh, cravable and bold new morning options.” The nationwide rollout will include the Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and a caffeinated twist on the Frosty, the Frosty-ccino.

Wendy's to launch breakfast nationwide in March https://t.co/GwAd9kUeeQ — CNBC (@CNBC) February 4, 2020