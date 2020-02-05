Vin Diesel Working On All-Female ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff

An all-female Fast & Furious spinoff is in the works, starring the female characters from the massively popular franchise. Vin Diesel and his sister, Samantha Vincent, are producing the series with a team of female writers, including Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman. Diesel hasn’t revealed much in the way of details, but told MTV International that the script “comes in next month.” Meanwhile, F9 will hit theaters in May and production for F10 is already underway. I do believe that have made this film and it was called “Charlie’s Angels.” Personally, I liked Melissa McCarthy in “Spy.”

