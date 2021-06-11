It’s an X96 Father’s Day Givaway!

It’s X96’s Fathers Day Giveaway!
Dad, Pop, Old Man, Mr. Car Keys…your Father! Maybe you’re having a hard time deciding what to get your dad for his day. X96 wants to help you give your dad an amazing Father’s Day. Listen all week to win a daily prize, and get in the running to win ALL 5 prizes at the end of the week!
- Monday: 2 passes to Motorsports Campus Kart
- Tuesday: A Manscaped Lawn Mower 4.0
- Wednesday: A $100 gift card to Jolly Jacs
- Thursday: A pair of Salt Lake Bees tickets
- Friday: 2 passes to Lagoon
Contest Rules: from 6/14/21 to 6/18/21 X96 will be giving away Father’s Day Prize packages. From 6/14/21 to 6/18/21 between 6 AM and 12 AM codes will be announced on the air to be texted to 33986 to be entered to win. From the total entries received, 1 winner per day will be chosen at the end of the week to win the daily prize: Monday, 6/14/21: 2 Motorsports Campus Kart passes value $50 provided by Motorsports Campus Kart, 6/15/21. 1 Manscaped Lawn Mower 4.0 Value $100 provided by Manscaped, 6/16/21: Jolly Jacs $100 gift card provided by Jolly Jacs, 6/17/21: 2 Salt lake Bees tickets valued at $50 provided by Salt Lake Bee, 6/18/21: 2 Lagoon Passes Value $60 each provided by Lagoon. At the end of the week, one of the daily winners will be chosen to win one of all the daily prizes valued at $470 with prizes provided by the respective vendor. Message and Data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.
