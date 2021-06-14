Win Tickets to Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver from X96!

X96 has your tickets to watch RSL take on the Vancouver Whitecaps this Friday, June 18th at Rio Tinto Stadium!

TEXT “RSL” TO 33986 FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

Contest Rules: from 6/14/21 to 6/18/21 X96 will be giving away tickets to the RSL game on June 18th at Rio Tinto. Each day between 6:00 AM and 11:30 PM a code will be given out on the air to test to 33986. On or after 6/14/21 from these text entries (5) winners will be selected to win (1) pair of tickets each. Prize values at $40 each and provided by Real Salt Lake. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.