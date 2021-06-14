Win Tickets To Rancid and Dropkick Murphy’s from X96!

X96 Presents Dropkick Murphys and Rancid are bringing their Boston to Berkley II tour to the UofU Health Plaza at Rio Tinto Stadium on October 2nd!

Tickets on sale this Friday, June 18th, at 8 AM at RioTintoStadium.com but you really should be listening to X96 because we have a bunch to give away. And listen to SLC Punx Sunday nights with Corey O’Brien from 10 pm to midnight for even more chances to win!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANCID 🏴‍☠️ (@rancid)

Contest rules: from 6/14/21 to 6/18/21 X96 Will be giving away tickets to Rancid & Dropkick Murphys at Rio Tinto on October 2nd. At approx 6 AM, 10 AM, 3 PM, and 7 PM codes will be given out on the air to text to 33986 to be entered to win the above tickets. Message and data rates apply. Each participant may receive 2 or more messages when entering. Prize valued at $25 and provided by Broadway Media. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.