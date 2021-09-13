Jackass Star Steve-O Reveals Three Violent Stunts That Were Too Shocking To Show

Jackass star Steve-O was a guest on “First We Feast” YouTube channel where he was asked if there were any Jackass stunts that were in a vault due to executives not wanting it to air, “I’ve got at least three for Jackass,” said Steve-O to which his co-star, Wee-Man added, “That’s true.”

The first sketch was of Johnny Knoxville getting into a sealed box with pillow padding in it and being rolled down a flight of cement stairs. “It was violent as hell,” said Steve-O.

The second sketch was of Knoxville shooting himself with a 38-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun. Steve-O says Knoxville wore a bullet-proof vest for that stunt.

The third stunt was of Knoxville getting hit by a car. He hit the windshield and rolled over the car and when asked why he performed the stunt Knoxville said, ‘I wore two pairs of jeans so that I’d be safe’.”

